New Potomac Partners LLC Buys 75 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $159.74 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.32.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

