New Potomac Partners LLC Buys 240 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $134.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.