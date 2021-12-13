Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX):

12/8/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

12/8/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

11/20/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

11/18/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

11/4/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $117.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $163.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $99.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

10/14/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

10/14/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

