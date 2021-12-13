Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NHS stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.