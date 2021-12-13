Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after buying an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

NFLX stock opened at $611.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $649.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

