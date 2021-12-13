Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,681 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.9% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $86,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $614.33 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $272.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $649.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

