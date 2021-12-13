Nerdwallet Inc’s (NASDAQ:NRDS) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Nerdwallet’s (NASDAQ:NRDS) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Nerdwallet had issued 7,250,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $130,500,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Nerdwallet’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $16.18 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

