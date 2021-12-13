Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock Price Up 12.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 3,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 467,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Specifically, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 161,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $764,536.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936 over the last ninety days.

NAUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

