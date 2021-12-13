NatWest Group plc Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NatWest Group plc lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.8% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Shares of APD stock opened at $295.35 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

