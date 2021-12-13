National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.07

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.07 and last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 1018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

