My DeFi Pet 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.85 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002926 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $9.85 million and $2.85 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.49 or 0.08149127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00078468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,838.57 or 0.99835151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002717 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

