Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has C$13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.50.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised Mullen Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$11.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$398.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.