Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLLGF. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC cut shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Mullen Group has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

