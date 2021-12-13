M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $152.21 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.04.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.61.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

