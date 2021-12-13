Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $88.86 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.12 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

