Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.