Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $239.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.60 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.61 and a 200 day moving average of $229.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

