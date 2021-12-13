Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,177 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $169.06 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.