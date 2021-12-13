Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.2% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR opened at $92.59 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.