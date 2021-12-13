Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,516 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,379,211.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,943. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.61 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after acquiring an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 52.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

