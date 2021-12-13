Morgan Stanley Sells 19,566 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 85.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 203,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 93,581 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,002,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,944,000 after purchasing an additional 737,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,875,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

