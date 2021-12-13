Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Tattooed Chef worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 781,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 510,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 732.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 405,004 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

TTCF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $16.04 on Monday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.