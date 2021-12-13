Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1,105.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Argan worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Argan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Argan by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGX opened at $37.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $591.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

