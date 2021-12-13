Morgan Stanley Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Daktronics worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Amundi purchased a new position in Daktronics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 41.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAKT opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.96 million, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.63. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.31.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.