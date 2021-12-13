Morgan Stanley Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Universal Logistics worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

ULH stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $472.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 28.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

