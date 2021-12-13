Morgan Stanley Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 3,094.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Stereotaxis worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STXS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 94.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 682,167 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth $6,370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 473,137 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth $4,545,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 86.0% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 452,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 208,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.44 million, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.53. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.