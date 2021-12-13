Morgan Stanley Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,324 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.66% of Scully Royalty worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Scully Royalty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. boosted its stake in Scully Royalty by 9.0% during the second quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRL opened at $9.12 on Monday. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.