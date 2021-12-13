Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,220 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($69.22) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.70) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.91) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($74.26) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($55.70) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,987.69 ($66.14).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,754 ($63.04) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,683.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,358.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a market cap of £76.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($91.18).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($25,322.50). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($67.03), for a total value of £252.75 ($335.17). Insiders sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411 in the last three months.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

