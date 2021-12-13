Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 523,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $165.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.33. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.