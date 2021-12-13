Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $239.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.60 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

