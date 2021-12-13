Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,286 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $371.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.