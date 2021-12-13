MONK Trading 11.5% Lower This Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. MONK has a total market cap of $456,068.26 and approximately $1,656.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MONK has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014206 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00021387 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

