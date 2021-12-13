MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.78

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

