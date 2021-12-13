Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

MONRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of MONRY traded down $6.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.57. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. Moncler has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

