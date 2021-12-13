Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

MONRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of MONRY traded down $6.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.57. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. Moncler has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.