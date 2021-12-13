MonaCoin Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $89.73 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

