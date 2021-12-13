Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $302.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.02. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.08 and a twelve month high of $316.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.02.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

