Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report $49.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.50 million to $49.73 million. Model N posted sales of $42.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $212.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $237.90 million, with estimates ranging from $237.11 million to $238.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. Model N has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 499.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

