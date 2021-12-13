Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Raises Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 184.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272,000 shares during the quarter. Global X Cybersecurity ETF makes up 2.0% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 6.58% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $59,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 110,148.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 870,176 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

