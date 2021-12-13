Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the November 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS MMSMY traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic materials, and automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts and Components, and Affiliates Coordination. The Engineered Materials segment offers battery materials, exhaust gas purification catalysts, functional powders, copper foil, and ceramic products.

