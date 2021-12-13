Millennium Management LLC Sells 18,209 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,209 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Landec worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Landec by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,599 shares during the period. 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Landec by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,792,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 113,406 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landec by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,497 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $9.26 on Monday. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $272.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

