Millennium Management LLC Purchases 81,849 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,849 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of SIGA Technologies worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $569.95 million, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.42. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other SIGA Technologies news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

