Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Red River Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $53.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $385.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

