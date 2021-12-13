Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 158,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.35% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 42.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $213.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.