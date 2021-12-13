Millennium Management LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,512 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of AFC Gamma worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in AFC Gamma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 975,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 176,633 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AFC Gamma by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 113,655 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $8,570,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $8,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $8,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFCG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $21.12 on Monday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

