Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,185 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 599.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 47,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $126,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $511,257. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX stock opened at $108.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.49%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.