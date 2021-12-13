MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years.

Shares of CMU stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

