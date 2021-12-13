Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 246 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

