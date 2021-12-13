Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 43,814 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 135.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock valued at $482,540,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.52 and a 200 day moving average of $345.37. The company has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

