Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.87 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.04.

