Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,543,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP opened at $62.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.